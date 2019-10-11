House fire where fatal shooting happened in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A two-story house caught fire late Thursday evening in the city of Rochester on Fourth Street, the same house where a woman was killed in August.

A crew with the Rochester Fire Department was able to respond to the scene in just over three minutes after hearing reports.

Firefighters said the fire spread to the upper floor.

Because of the fire’s volume, the RFD command staff pulled the firefighters out and crews worked to briefly extinguish the exterior of the house.

Firefighters went back into the home and extinguished the blaze and conducted a thorough search of the entire structure. Firefighters didn’t find anyone inside the house at the time of the fire.

Members of the Rochester Police Department said the house was the scene of a major crime a few months ago.

On August 16, police were called to the same house for reports of a shooting. There, they found 26-year-old Shaniece Taylor of Rochester who had been killed.

RFD fire investigators are conducting an investigation as to what caused the fire.

According to firefighters, no firefighter nor civilian were injured during the fire.