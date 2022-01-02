House on Webster Avenue deemed unlivable after overnight fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to an overnight fire Sunday on Webster Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire on the first and second floors of a 2.5-story, single-family home.

“A working fire was declared and an extra engine company was called to the scene do to the large volume of fire and the close proximity of the structures on both sides,” the RFD said. “Firefighters placed three hose lines into operation and were able to quickly extinguish a large volume of fire and protect the exposures.”

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses. Firefighters say no one was home when the fire took place.

“No injuries were reported,” the RFD said. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Rochester Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit.”