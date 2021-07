ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house is damaged after a fire broke out in Rochester on Sunday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the house on Farbridge Street near Joseph Avenue around 11 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

