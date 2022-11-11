ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy is being sued on behalf of a resident who was injured on the night of the deadly machete attack back in August.

40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is charged with the August 6 murder of Michael Nairy. Rochester Police said he used a large sheath-type knife to attack Nairy and Cameron Schuler while they were lying in their beds.

According to the lawsuit, the shelter had knowledge of the resident’s mental illness and history of violent outbursts, while lacking security, and breaching their duty to keep their staff and residents safe.

“Our client, Cameron Schuler, found himself without a place to live and turned to the House of Mercy in his time of need,” Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Eli Wagschal said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the shelter and its employees failed to protect Schuler and other residents, resulting in a vicious attack that left Schuler with severe and permanent physical and psychological injuries.”

The lawsuit also alleges that House of Mercy had knowledge of the Jeanpierre’s plans prior to the incident.

“Although we cannot comment on the pending litigation, House of Mercy continues to prioritize the safety of our guests, volunteers and employees as we move forward in our mission to serve the homeless community,” the House of Mercy said in a statement.