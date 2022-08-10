ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials are assisting those displaced from the House of Mercy in another transition, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. The house is closed for the foreseeable future, according to staff.

County Executive Adam Bello said that, over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing at other shelters.

However, that leaves about 40 residents who were not able to find an alternative spot, and many have called House of Mercy their home for years.

Those residents will be moving to a new location Wednesday after spending a few days at MLK Park.

Bello said the name of that location is not being released to the public out of respect for all those involved as they get settled.

Court paperwork alleges Nathaniel Jeanpierre III stabbed and slashed the victim, Michael Nairy, with a machete repeatedly. Then, stabbed and slashed upper body of a second victim, Cameron Schuler.

Police said Schuler is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The House of Mercy is conducting their own investigation into this incident.

One that does not involve the county, as Bello said they are only assisting with housing needs.

“What the county offered to do is, help with cots, food, things like that to make sure these individuals, the most vulnerable people here in our county are taken care of,” said Bello.

Bello said he understands there may be people out there who want to help or donate in any way they can, but at this time, they are not accepting donations or assistance from the public in any way.

