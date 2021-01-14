House of Mercy prepares to reopen Friday after COVID-19 outbreak forced closure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy Task Force said it plans to reopen the House of Mercy on Friday, as they recover from a COVID-19 outbreak that force the shelter to close its doors on December 29.

24 shelter guests, four volunteers and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the task force, the reopening will take place in phases.

The first phase will last two weeks and enable a 10% capacity in the shelter. Prior to launching Phase 1, the Task Force will testing staff, and engage in deep cleaning, screening, contact tracing, PPE and vaccination plans for staff and shelter guests.

This reopening is limited to the overnight shelter. The soup kitchen and other auxiliary services will remain closed. As the risk of COVID-19 is mitigated, capacity and services will gradually expand.

“It has been difficult for us to close our doors to those suffering from cold and homelessness. Please pray for House of Mercy during this painful time. With the support of our community, I am optimistic that we can safely reach capacity in the coming weeks and months.” Sister Grace Miller, Founder and Executive Director of House of Mercy said in a statement.

House of Mercy, the largest homeless shelter in Upstate NY, has an 82-bed capacity.