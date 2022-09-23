ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7.

Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades and comprehensive training for staff members. They added that these changes will provide a safe place for those in need.

The Board of Directors also announced that the organization severed ties effective immediately between founder Sister Grace Miller and guest services coordinator, Sister Rita Lewis, due to “irreconcilable differences.”

“We are thankful to Sisters Grace and Rita for their service. Their commitment to the homeless in this community for decades has been unwavering,” said Chairman Ed Hourihan. “We wish them well and know they will continue to serve the needs of the poor.”

An independent law firm was brought in to investigate the events that led up to the stabbing that took the life of Michael Nairy and hospitalized another man.

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III was arrested after the fatal stabbing — and the House of Mercy was closed ever since.

The full statement released by the House of Mercy can be read below.