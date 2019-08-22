House leveled by explosion on Illinois St. in Rochester

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AMTHURSDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

A heavy bout of rain this morning marked a warm front that has helped clear skies out this afternoon. We've still got temperatures around the lower 80s with plenty of humidity and that is how we will spend the rest of the afternoon. A lake breeze off Lake Erie will be possible that might create a few scattered showers and a rogue thunderstorm across the Finger Lakes. That will about be the only chance for showers and storms for the rest of the evening. The actual cold front moves through after midnight and the main role this will have is to remove the muggy air. It will bring the chance for a few passing showers, but those will not last long. What will last long is the cooler and less humid air through the weekend. As far as Thursday goes, there will be a good amount of cloud coverage at times thorughout the day because of the brisk northwest wind picking up some moisture off warm Lake Ontario. It will still be worth the sunglasses as there will be plenty of sun to be had inbetween the cloud coverage. Heads up lake shore homeowners. Wave action on Lake Ontario will likely climb up to 5 feet at times because of that wind. With water levels lower, this should not be an issue for most residents. Highs thursday run in the lower to mid 70s.Cold air aloft is able to really establish itself over deep surface high pressure on Friday. Temperatures will start of in the lower 50s and climb only into the lower 70s by the afternoon under near full sunshine. Expect some spots in the valley to crawl down to the upper 40s and remain in the 60s through the day. WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The zero chance for rain continues heading into the weekend. Another cool start for Saturday under sunshine that sends temperatures in the middle 70s by the afternoon. A perfect weekend for anything outdoors. A few degree bump on Sunday and we're still holding onto blue skies. Don't forget sunscreen this weekend!The stubborn dry pattern under an upper level omega block (see my blog for details on what that is) will slowly start to break down Monday. As for now it still looks dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Models diverge a bit with a cold front that looks to push through either on Tuesday or Wednesday to bring showers and cooler air, so timing of this front has low confidence in this forecast. As for now we'll stick with a drier trend through Tuesday mid-day with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Expect a chance for some rain showers potentially along this front through the middle of next week.