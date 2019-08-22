House leveled by explosion on Illinois St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion that leveled a home in Rochester.
Fire crews responded to a home on Illinois Street, near Atlantic Avenue, just before 7:30 Wednesday night. They were contacted by RG&E workers who were responding to a report of an odor of natural gas. Shortly after firefighters arrived, the house exploded.
People in the area told first responders that there was someone inside the home when the explosion occurred. Structural collapse teams did locate a body in the basement of the home but the identity of that person has not been released.
People who live nearby say they heard a loud bang and felt their walls shake. The force of the explosion was felt by people as much as a mile away.
Illinois Street was shut down and 14 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.
This is a developing situation and News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.