ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A house in Rochester was heavily damaged after firefighters responded to Ernst Street to find a fire on the second floor.

Everyone evacuated the home and no one was hurt when the fire broke out around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The house was damage by both water and smoke.

The Red Cross is assisting the tenants who lived there with housing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.