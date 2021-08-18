7 adults, 1 child displaced after apartment building fire on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eight people including a child are displaced after an apartment building fire on the west side of Rochester Wednesday morning.

Rochester firefighters responded to the two and a half story building on Fairview Heights around 11 a.m.

Officials say a female in the attic was alerted by a smoke alarm and was able to alert the other residents to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters, who arrived on scene within minutes according to officials, got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Officials say there are a total of five apartments in the building and the eight residents displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Authorities say the attic sustained major damage, while the first and second floors, plus the basement, sustained some water damage.

Officials say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A house fire on Fairview Hghts is leaving 7 people displaced this morning. A female in the attic noticed smoke and was able to alert the other residents to get out of the home safely. The fire started in the front of the attic, but the cause is still under investigation. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/C33MyqBLpm — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 18, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.