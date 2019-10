ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A house fire broke out on the corner of Carter Street and Del Monte Street in the city of Rochester Monday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call at 435 Carter Street around 7:30 pm on Monday. Currently, the fire appears under control, and firefighters are checking the home and property.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if anyone was home when the fire occurred.

We will update this story as we receive more information.