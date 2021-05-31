1 dead, 6 hospitalized, officers injured at house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has died and six others, including five children, have been hospitalized after a house fire that broke out in a home on Rochester’s westside in the area of Campbell and Hague Streets.
Around 9:45 a.m. the Rochester Fire Department responded to Hague Street for the report of a house fire and upon arrival found a working fire.
According to the Rochester Police Locust Club, the police union, officers were the first ones to respond to the scene because they were on the street for an unrelated incident.
Three officers went into the building and helped rescue three or four other residents from the home. Two officers were injured while responding and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not immediately know.
Officials confirmed one man jumped from the second story. After an extensive search one victim was found and transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. All six others were taken to the hospital as well.
According to RFD, the fire started on the first floor.
This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.