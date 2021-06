The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a home on Holmes Street on Rochester’s westside.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on Holmes Street in Rochester.

According to officials on scene, one woman was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.

Update: fire started in the back of the house, one female was home at the time she was able to get out safely there is extensive damage to the house. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 1, 2021

Fire official said the fire started in the back of the house and cause extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.