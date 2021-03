ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a home in Rochester early Thursday.

Fire crews responding to Elmdorf Avenue around 3 a.m. Officials say flames spread to all three floors of the house.

RFD responded to a house fire on Elmdorf Ave. in the city at around 2:45 am. 2 occupants were alerted by neighbors of the fire and escaped safely. No one has been injured as of now. Red Cross is assisting the displaced. Fire is under control at this time. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/eK1UHpZ0v0 — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 11, 2021

No injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

