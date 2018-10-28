Local News

House demolished after fire

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 10:48 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 01:26 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A house in Rochester was torn down after it was destroyed by a fire. It broke out Saturday morning on Harris Street, which is off of Clifford Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone lived at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected