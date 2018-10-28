House demolished after fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A house in Rochester was torn down after it was destroyed by a fire. It broke out Saturday morning on Harris Street, which is off of Clifford Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone lived at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.