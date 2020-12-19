House declared a total loss after fire, firefighter hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department sustained minor injuries while extinguishing a two-story house fire Friday evening on Ambrose Street.

Captain Madison said all occupants were able to safely escape from the house. Firefighters say the fire was sustained in the backyard of another house.

“The fire advanced quickly and consumed much of the building which caused a change of tactics to exterior attack,” the RFD said.

It took nearly an hour to bring the fire under control and the house is believed to be a total loss. The house next door suffered heat damage but is still livable.

An AMR ambulance transported the injured firefighter to Strong Memorial Hospital.

RFD Fire Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.