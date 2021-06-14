House a total loss after large barn fire in LeRoy

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A house in Genesee County is a total loss after a large barn fire Monday morning.

Firefighters say the house was attached to the barn in LeRoy.

Some embers from the barn fire caught a neighboring barn on fire, but that was quickly exstinguished.

Officials say there was livestock in the adjacent fields during the time of the fire.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

