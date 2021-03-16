House a ‘total loss’ after fire broke out on Berlin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house is Rochester appears to be a “total loss” after a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to Berlin Street around 2:21 a.m., for the report of a house and a car on fire.

Upon arrival, responding firefighters said a car and whole side of the house was fully involved in flames.

“The fire made its way in the knee walls and void spaces of the house making it very difficult to contain. An extra Engine was requested for use of manpower.”

Officials said it took 55 minutes to bring under control. The house was unoccupied.

“We had to call another company for the amount of fire,” Deputy Chief David Kaltenbach said at the scene. “We were chasing it for a while. we managed to get the roof. it was a tough one for crews to put out.”

No firefighters or civilians injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was the second fire on Berlin Street within eight hours and were only approximately 100 feet from each other.