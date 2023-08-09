ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Monroe County welcomes more than 20 families seeking asylum status, temporary shelter arrangements have been pre-planned.

As per County Executive Adam Bello’s May Executive Order, an emergency housing plan was approved by the Monroe County Department of Human Services. This was granted to the Holiday Inn on State Street in Downtown Rochester. News8 spoke with the hotel owner, Nayan Patel, about the arrangements for the migrant families which include at least 30 small children, infants, as well as a pregnant woman.

“Asylum is a form of protection granted to migrants fleeing persecution in their home countries. These families have been lawfully admitted into the United States and they are permitted to remain here while their asylum application is pending,” Bello explains during Tuesday’s news conference.

“This was a couple of months in the working with the City of New York and then with the Mayor’s office and the county office so it was all properly planned with the arrivals; how many people were going to be coming, how many rooms, all the logistics were already pre-defined,” Holiday Inn Owner, Nayan Patel says.

The plan, which is, according to the county, fully funded by New York City, currently stands at allowing up to 72 rooms to be used at the hotel.

“Yesterday we had arrival of 77 folks, so about 20 rooms and we have committed a total of 70 rooms over the next couple of weeks,” Patel says.

He explains the hotel is still under construction, estimating approximately 60 rooms are currently being renovated. This is part of the determining factor for the maximum allowed rooms abled to be blocked off.

“So in general, if you include the rooms out of service for renovation we’re probably about 50% capacity,” Patel says.

As part of the plan, additional families are already scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

“Yesterday we gave 20 rooms, next Monday another 30 rooms, and then another 20 or so rooms the week after that, so in total before the end of the month we’ll have 70 rooms and they’ll stay at 70 for the duration,” Patel explains.

The county says it will be reviewing the emergency housing plan every 30 days to ensure compliance, however, the redacted plan sent to News 8 from the county does not indicate any ‘end date,’ nor length of term for the contract.

“Right now we’re anticipating at least through the end of the year and possibly we can go a little bit longer but at least through the end of the year,” Patel says.

“They’ll be with us for the duration and then during that time, you know you have case workers that will help them with everything from immigration status, work permits, and then of course there’s the Department of Health to help them with any kind of medical needs so all that is an ongoing process,” he continues.

The county indicated in a news release Tuesday it would still consider Motel 6 as an additional location for emergency housing, but only if any of the violations have been cleared. This has been a controversial topic with several local families who had been placed there for emergency shelter being moved out with the county citing sanitary violations.

“Above and beyond us I’m sure there will be other hotels, other shelters that will be taking the asylum seekers but for us, it’s 70 [sic, rooms]. There won’t be any more than that,” Patel explains.

News 8 has reached out to the county for additional information for the plan from NYC.