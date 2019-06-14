Hotel Cadillac set to re-open in 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - The former Hotel Cadillac in downtown Rochester has been the center of controversy for more than a year. The hotel once was the home of many who lived there for years.

"The Cadillac here is a symbol of the homeless people who lived in the Cadillac when they did not have anywhere to go," said Donald Adams, a homeless advocate.



There were many protests when those residents were evicted.



Advocates such as Sister Grace Miller was hoping the Hotel Cadillac would remain the home for those who had none.

"We could use the Cadillac Hotel for our people because we have 82 beds which is wonderful, and we have an overflow," said Sister Grace Miller.



The hotel is now under new ownership. Developer Lou Giardino has teamed with a California based hotel chain to restore the property to a full-service hotel.



"It is going to be an 80 room boutique style hotel. With the restoration of the bar and restaurant. And a roof top bar and patio," said Giardino.



Along with the 16-million dollar renovation of the Hotel Cadillac there are also plans to restore the vacant Richford building across the street.



Slated to be called the Cambria, Giardino says the additions will be a benefit to Rochester.



"The jobs that are going to be created, it is a big boom to the economy," said Giardino.



The Cambria will feature one-hundred hotel rooms. It will also have a spa, salon and roof-top deck.

The developers are hoping the Hotel Cadillac will open its doors sometime in 2020 and the Cambria shortly thereafter.

