Hospital prices are now posted online

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Hospitals are now posting their prices online for everything. The center for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) is now enforcing all health care centers to provide those prices, but some say it will end up confusing consumers.

"Charges are not what the insurances will pay, charges are not what the patients will pay," said Rochester Regional Health’s Tammi Imm, CPA, Vice President of Front-End Revenue Cycle. Imm works on payment collection and says those prices do not represent true out-of-pocket costs, and it was good intentions gone bad.

"CMS was trying to advocate for pricing transparency. I think in the end it indirectly added confusion."

A quick comparison of random procedures shows that a diagnostic spinal puncture at through Rochester Regional Health could run $872 while at the University of Rochester Medical Center, anywhere from $185-$1,785.

Excision of a malignant legion on the face could run $2,041 through Rochester Regional Health and only $1,005 at URMC. Imm says do not follow these numbers. "In the end, the charge is really nowhere near what a patient would pay.” Rochester Regional Health tells us even those un-insured will not be paying these prices.

Insurance, financial situation, procedure, and more can all be used ahead of time to get an estimate of your out of pocket cost directly from the hospital. That estimate is what will be very close to the real cost that ends up on the bill after the procedure.

To find prices and where to get an estimate for RRH go here.

To find prices and where to get an estimate for URMC go here.