Hospital parades honor nurses and doctors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of law enforcement officials circled area hospitals to celebrate and show support to medical professionals for National Nurses Appreciation Day.

It was quite a spectacle at Rochester General Hospital as police officers came together to say thank you.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Rochester Police Department, New York State Police, and the Irondequoit Police Department paraded around RGH as nurses stepped out to see it and take a quick break from their shifts while cheering and smiling.

The same display took place at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers say they’re doing this drive by to let nurses and doctors know they are appreciated. The nurses and police officers say it’s nice when a stranger acknowledges them at a diner or gas station, and they always appreciate a nod here and there.

“The heroes we partner with everyday in law enforcement are here to acknowledge my heroes and it brings tears to my eyes to see them come to recognize my team in such a way,” said Kristin Opett, Chief Nursing Officer at Rochester General Hospital.