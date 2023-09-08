ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Counting down the days until Foodlink’s biggest fundraiser of the year! The ‘Festival of Food!”

The event features dozens of local restaurants, wineries and bakeries. News 8 spoke to one of the vendors, Hose 22 who says they look forward to the event every year.

And they know a thing or two because they have been coming for 13 years, and say their employees jump at the chance to work the event because it’s so fun.

They add the best part is getting to mingle with other local businesses.

“It’s awesome we get to see faces that we don’t normally see and faces that we see all the time,” Hose 22 Director of Operations Nikol Ristuccia said. “The energy of the event is just really fun and it’s a great time for a great cause.”

The Festival of Food will be held on September 18. Tickets for the event are still on sale and cost $75 per person for general admission, and $100 for VIP. Tickets must be bought before the event and can be found here.