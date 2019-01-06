Horse fatally struck, driver flees scene

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and a Humane Law Enforcement officer from Lollypop Farm were called to a motor vehicle accident where a horse was fatally struck in Mendon on Saturday.

Deputies say the accident took place on Mendon Center Road at around 5:30 p.m.

The horse was deceased upon arrival and the vehicle had fled the scene.

Deputies spoke with the horse's owner, who was present at the time of the accident, and the owner believes the horse ran out of on unlocked gate.