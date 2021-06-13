1 dead after horse-and-buggy crash in Yates County

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WROC) — A collision between a vehicle and a horse-and-buggy resulted in multiple injuries and one fatal injury Sunday around 4 p.m., according to Yates County deputies.

The vehicle that struck the horse-and-buggy was traveling west on State Route 364.

One victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, while the other involved victim got transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The horse, also injured in the crash was euthanized by East View Veterinary.

At this time charges on the case are still pending.