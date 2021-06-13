1 dead after horse-and-buggy crash in Yates County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WROC) — A collision between a vehicle and a horse-and-buggy resulted in multiple injuries and one fatal injury Sunday around 4 p.m., according to Yates County deputies.

The vehicle that struck the horse-and-buggy was traveling west on State Route 364.

One victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, while the other involved victim got transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The horse, also injured in the crash was euthanized by East View Veterinary.

At this time charges on the case are still pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss