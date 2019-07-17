‘Hope on Wheels’ donates $100K to Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Hope on Wheels,” supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announced $100,000 grant to UR Medicine’s Golisano Children’s Hospital to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer.

The institution is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for the disease.

“We are very grateful to Hyundai Hope On Wheels for their generous support of our research work in childhood cancer. The grant will be used to study acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer. A major long term goal of our research is the identification of new ways to treat childhood leukemia that are much less toxic than current treatments,” said Craig Mullen, M.D., Ph.D., at UR Medicine’s Golisano Children’s Hospital in a press release.

The award was officially presented Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m.