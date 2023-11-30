ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks with Excellus took some time to decorate the Hope Lodge in Rochester for the season.

It’s a free home away from home for cancer patients who need to travel to receive treatment.

A representative with the company tells News 8 their mission year-round is to assist others and brighten people’s day. This is just one simple way they can accomplish that.

“This is their home for a little while,” said Lorie Florack, Excellus Senior VP of Human Resources. “We really want to make sure we’re bringing the holiday spirit here just like they might get at home otherwise. The hope is that it just brightens their day a little bit to see some of the decorations.”

Click here for more information about how you can help support Hope Lodge.