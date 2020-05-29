Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

‘Hope Dealers’ helping others overcome substance abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hope Dealers: Be The Change is a local organization that provides support for those overcoming substance abuse — and the COVID-19 crisis is not stopping them from their outreach.

They are pairing with Restoration Rochester for their first virtual Narcan training this Saturday  

Along with that, they have activities going on every Sunday – including needle clean-ups, Facebook livestreams and dropping off prepackaged backpacks with survival gear. 

Stephanie Forrester founded the group after winning her battle with substance abuse.

She and so many others are committed to remaining active in their mission – even if COVID has changed their routine. 

Forrester felt compelled to create the support group to share her stories with others, help those who feel alone in their struggle and cope with grief from the loss of her husband. He died from accidental overdose. 


“I knew I needed something to deal with the grief and also work on myself and my recovery,” she said. Forrester said that those who are struggling with addiction need support now, more than ever – It is important that they don’t feel alone. 


“Some don’t have access to housing, phone, or being able to take care of themselves properly,” she said.


In 142 weeks, Hope Dealers has picked up 125,407 needles, handed out 9,920 lunches and helped 161 people in recovery.  “When things get hard, we really come together like we have seen over the past few weeks,” said Forrester. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss