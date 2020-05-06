‘HOPE’ at Highland Park’s pansy bed

1  of  76
(News 8 WROC Photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lilac Festival was originally scheduled to begin this week before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without the artists, vendors, and live music, there are still reasons to check out Highland Park, before most of the lilacs have even bloomed.

Horticulturists have started to install the pansy bed, a traditional photo opportunity for Lilac Festivalgoers. This year’s installation includes more than 15,000 pansies, with a simple message in the center: “Hope.”

The letters that spell out the word, made entirely out of flowers, are six feet tall, to signify social distancing. The woman putting the flowers in the pansy bed Wednesday morning was the only person there, so social distancing efforts could reflect the flowers’ sentiment.

Colder than usual temperatures have held back the lilacs from blooming yet this season, but with flower displays like these, and the blooming Magnolia trees on Reservoir Drive, Highland Park is definitely worth visiting — and you can keep your distance too.

