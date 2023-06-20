ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — ‘Hoop and Motivate’ is a program that uses basketball to empower and motivate young people in the Rochester City School District.

The men behind it are hoping their journey can be a rebound blueprint for struggling students and be an anti-violence initiative.

‘Hoop and Motivate’ began about four years ago with Jonathan Ivy and Brandon Caruthers. There was no name at first, but the song ‘Hustle and Motivate’ provided inspiration.

“You know, I just want to ‘hoop and motivate’. I called him instantly. I said, ‘that’s our name, bro,” said Ivy.

Growing up, Ivy says he didn’t have a lot of mentors to lean on. He wants to be there for the younger generation.

“It’s giving something to athletes (who) look like me, that were like me, (who) are going through the same things I was going through in high school.”

Co-founder Brandon Caruthers says he got a ride to college with basketball- and gave him a doorway to the world. He uses it as a method of motivation.

“We believe through the bounce of the basketball, you can create a lot of opportunities, networking opportunities, as well as create relationships,” said Caruthers.

Skills to use on and off the court and as a tool for violence prevention.

“We want these kids to use us as an outlet,” he said.

Norman Simmons with ‘hoop and motivate’ focuses on the emotional well-being of the youngsters.

“It’s so kids know that it’s okay and be in-tune with their mental health,” he said.

The challenges kids face are similar to what these gentlemen went through. They provide a shared experience and a safe space.

“I just want to motivate the youth to be better. Everyday,” said Ivy.

‘Hoop and Motivate’ also coaches young folks via motivational speaking and other group activities.