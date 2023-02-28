ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the final day of February —marking the end of Black History Month— an event was held in honor of a man who’s legacy carried a lot of weight in Rochester.

The Central Church of Christ in Rochester is honoring the late Minister Franklin Florence. It’s the church where he served as a pastor for more than 50 years.

Florence was also a long-time leader for Civil Rights in the Rochester Community. He died earlier this month.

This event is something organizers want to do every year – citing the need to address ongoing institutional racism.

“Racism has to be confronted, and the same issues, the same culprits, have brought up new generations to hurt Black people,” Minister Clifford Florence Sr. said, “and that has to change in this city and in this county. “

Florence Sr is the son of the late minister. He tells News 8 they’re looking at a myriad of ways to forward the work and legacy of Franklin Florence, and his messages condemning racism.

He says they’re in the process of launching the FDR Institute, which he says would address a lot of the issues they continue to face and have faced for years.