Honor Roll: Sixth graders help teach younger kids
Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Today our spotlight shines on the sixth-grade students at Vollmer Elementary in Rush-Henrietta.
They recently met with their fourth-grade counterparts to share their expertise in info graphics, and help the younger students make some info graphics of their own.
It was a great chance for the sixth-graders to pass along a new skill.
Well done to all who took part!
