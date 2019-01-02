Local News

Honor Roll: Sixth graders help teach younger kids

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 07:04 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 12:39 PM EST

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Today our spotlight shines on the sixth-grade students at Vollmer Elementary in Rush-Henrietta.

They recently met with their fourth-grade counterparts to share their expertise in info graphics, and help the younger students make some info graphics of their own.

It was a great chance for the sixth-graders to pass along a new skill.

Well done to all who took part!
 

