Canandaigua, N.Y. (CBS) — The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are holding a conference in Nashville this week aimed at preventing suicides. A hotline launched in 2007 has answered more than 3.5 million calls, sending emergency help to nearly 100,000 people.

At the Veterans Crisis Line in Canandaigua, New York, the calls come in all day and night. Every day, 1,700 calls come in from veterans on the brink. CBS News was given rare access to the Veterans Affairs responders and their life-saving conversations.