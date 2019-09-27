Honor Roll: Cal-Mum, Byron-Bergen athletes raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today the News 8 Honor Roll spotlight shines on a group of student athletes from the Cal-Mum, Byron-Bergen varsity football team and Byron-Bergen girls varsity soccer team

They walked in support of those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease last Saturday, raising more than $900 for research in the process. Great job!

