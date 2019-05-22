Today our spotlight shines on the hundreds of students in our area who got a lesson in meteorology from our very own James Gilbert.
James visited classrooms at French road, Seneca Elementary, Harris Hill, Allen Creek, and many many more.
The students asked questions about the weather — and what a meteorologist does.
Great job!
Honor Roll: A visit from your favorite meteorologist
