ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Honor Flight Rochester announced they flew Mission 71 Saturday and Sunday.

Officials from HFR said they provide for local veterans for what is described as “the trip of a lifetime,” adding that applications do not expire for veterans.

Mission 71 is comprised of three WWII veterans, one veteran who fought in WWII and the Korean War, seven Korean War veterans, 13 Cold War veterans, one veteran who fought in the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War, three Cold War and Vietnam veterans and 28 Vietnam veterans.

Officials also said that six missions will be flown this year, including for Father’s Day weekend and three more missions in the fall.

HFR representatives said that, including this mission, the organization would have flown 3,490 veterans since 2008, funded by the Rochester community including individuals, organizations, and volunteers.