Honeoye sewage treatment needing an upgrade

Aging infrastructure for sewage treatment plants across the Finger Lakes means more sewage overflows; a growing problem as more heavy rains put stress on the system.

The Honeoye sewage treatment plant at the northern tip of Honeoye Lake reveals a system that is aging.

"During heavy rains, we do have an infiltration and inflow issue within the sewer system itself," said Bill Wright, Honeoye commissioner of public works. He says the plant is 40-years old and parts are starting to give way. "If there's a little crack, or in some cases it could be a big crack, we tend to get a lot of water through those."

The leads to halfway treated sewage going into Honeoye Creek. That is exactly what the seven-million-dollar project will help prevent. They already have $3,517,500 from a state grant, plus close to another million dollars for a different aspect of the project. "Every little bit helps, a hundred thousand dollars here, a hundred thousand dollars there goes a long way to reducing the burden that we're going to have to put on the users of the system," said Wright.

As of right now they continue to look for more grant money to cover the rest of the project, but the rest of the funds may be coming from sewage plant customers themselves if the grant money dries up.