Honeoye Falls woman faces DWI charges, backs into deputy’s vehicle

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old woman from Honeoye Falls for drunk driving Saturday after finding her passed out at the wheel of her vehicle in the area of Purdy Road and State Route 332 in Canandaigua shortly after 4 a.m.

Deputies say Carissa Schreib had her foot on the brake and when deputies woke her up, she put her vehicle in reverse and backed into the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Schreib was taken to the Ontario County Jail and was released to a sober third party.

Deputies say she was issued several other traffic tickets. Schreib is scheduled to appear in Canandaigua Town Court to answer to the charges at a later date.