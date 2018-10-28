Local News

Honeoye Falls church adds handicapped lift

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 04:33 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 06:31 PM EDT

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Honeoye Falls United Methodist Church celebrated the addition of a handicapped lift to the church on Sunday.

The new accessibility addition, built during 2017-2018, houses a handicapped lift, making accessibility possible to the Sanctuary and the Fellowship Hall in the lower level of the building. 

"Our hope is that our building will now be able to be utilized by a greater number of community groups and in a greater variety of ways in keeping with the Social Principles of the United Methodist Church," church member Joseph Menear said. 

