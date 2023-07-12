PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastside Family YMCA in Penfield is celebrating a major accomplishment in welcoming home an employee who the community calls a ‘hometown hero.’

Amanda Vito returned to a warm welcome at the YMCA after taking part in the golf rounds of this year’s Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

Vito, a childcare teacher there, says it wouldn’t have been possible without all the support she received from colleagues and students.

“She is one of those people who lights up any room she walks into,” said Katie Qazi, child care center director for the Eastside Family YMCA.

Directors like Qazi say it’s Vito’s positive light which served as a perfect fit for her selection in the first Special Olympics she’d take part in.

Vito was chosen among 200 athletes and their partners for the world’s largest inclusive sports event.

“The kids said things like, ‘Good luck,’ ‘do your best, and ‘we’ll be watching you. Cheering [me] on was just wonderful,” said Vito, “I love working at the Y. They’ve helped me so much.”

“She’s such a humble person, so it’s not something that you would’ve known unless you asked her about it. She’s the same Amanda that she was when she left. We are all super proud of her for it,” said Qazi.

One piece of advice Vito shares with others:

“The only thing I can say is you can put your mind to anything, and you can do it. Just go for it,” she said.

The Special Olympics are a continued partnership spanning four decades with Bank of America, to support athletes both on and off the field.