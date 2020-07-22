Homeowners putting projects on hold as hardware supplies dwindle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout the pandemic one thing that has ebbed and flowed is supply and demand. At first there was no toilet paper and now if you’re working on home improvement projects, you might find it difficult to get the supplies you need.

Homeowners heading to hardware stores like Mayer Paint & Hardware are finding it hard to get supplies for their home improvement projects, reflecting the challenges in supply and demand chains for some items like lumber and mulch.

Tom Shone is postponing work on his back deck, garden and lake shore house because he just can’t find the supplies.

“You never know what’s available, and then with covid there’s so many things that, they’re so delayed with picking and getting it ready for you that it’s tough to order online and you just wait, wait, wait,” said Tom Shone, Rochester resident.

And it’s not just building supplies — landscaping equipment and home furniture are harder to come by.

“I am doing a lot of at home projects and I’m having trouble. I couldn’t mulch this year because I was late to the game. But I also wanted a kiddie pool for the dogs, and I can’t get a kiddie pool to save my life,” said Sara Green, Fairport resident.

This doesn’t surprise supply chain experts at RIT. They say homeowners and construction companies are both looking for landscaping items, driving demand, while the various reopening plans of the states is creating supply challenges.

“In the beginning it was mostly consumer, right, we were the one who were going to the stores because all the large scale construction projects were shut down. Not that construct is open in earnest again you have procurement challenges so you have two different groups that are buying things.” said Steven Carnovale, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management, RIT.

“Capacity is really starting to decrease and inventory levels are starting to come up like crazy. So that’s what I mean by that re- balancing of the system. So there is demand out there,” said Carnovale.

For stores like Mayer Paint and Hardware, this means empty shelves, but they are working with customers and keeping a list for when things do come in.

“When things pop up in our warehouse, we’re jumping on them. We’re trying to get as much as we can. It’s not as fast as we like to see it, but things are popping up everyday and we’re doing our best to control that,” said Kobey Green, manager Mayer’s Hardware.

Both the hardware store and the supply chain expert believe things will things balance out soon, it’s just a matter of all levels of the supply chain being on the same page.