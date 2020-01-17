Homeowners present model for breakwall along Lake Ontario in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Homeowners along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Greece are proposing a new breakwall to help prevent heavy flooding.
The residents say their breakwall broke over the summer when enormous waves smashes into it.
The homeowners have designed a new structure with curved walls to toss the water back out into the lake and knock down incoming waves.
The president of the Crescent Beach Association presented the newly designed model this morning.
If approved, construction will begin this year.