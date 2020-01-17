Homeowners present model for breakwall along Lake Ontario in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Homeowners along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Greece are proposing a new breakwall to help prevent heavy flooding.

The residents say their breakwall broke over the summer when enormous waves smashes into it.

The homeowners have designed a new structure with curved walls to toss the water back out into the lake and knock down incoming waves.

Residents along the lakeshore in Greece unveiled a new break wall today. This new smart break wall, designed by Pepsy Kettavong, is designed to deflect the heavy waves from hitting the homes by redirecting the waves back toward the next waves. More today on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/m20ZCMzGiq — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) January 17, 2020

The president of the Crescent Beach Association presented the newly designed model this morning.

If approved, construction will begin this year.