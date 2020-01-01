Homeowners fight back against Plan 2014

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The navigation season has ended on the St. Lawrence River and now the International Joint Commission — which regulates the outflow of water of Lake Ontario — can increase flows for longer durations.

This however deviates from Plan 2014, which groups in the region are still fighting against.

Nelson Gilbert lives on Lake Ontario, in Canada, and said outflows are not high enough to prevent flooding in 2020 — flooding that devastated him this past year.

“We are not behind the eight ball. I’m going to flood out even more next year. Where I’m sitting right now, I had over a foot of water. This is my store, this is where I take care of business,” Gilbert said.

He’s part of the United Shoreline Ontario, that’s partnered with the Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Alliance and Save Our Sodus, to fix the flooding.

Their path is to tackle Plan 2014, the new management plan of outflows, underfire, put in place before record flooding in the past 2 out of 3 years.

Repeal Plan 2014. It sounds easy but politically it would be extremely difficult and that may not even be the goal of these organizations.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, a new member of the river board that makes these decisions, said he doesn’t care about what plan they use and is focused on getting water out — something Save our Sodus President David McDowell said he appreciates but isn’t his main concern.

“I think the river board is trying. My concern is the strong influence the shipping industry clearly has on the river board,” McDowell said.

Shipping requires lower outflow rates, because it reduced rapids that make boating dangerous. Therefore conflicts with efforts to reduce lake levels so the way to fight back is with funded research — the goal of these organizations.

“It will also allow us to get some professional help to do some research that we need to do better to understand the money trail.”

It will also allow them to better understand how to push back, to lower the water.

“They can call it whatever they want,” Gilbert said.

“What I want them to do is to do the job they used to do for the past 62 years. We were spoiled — all of us. What changed?”