Homeowner displaced after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that took place Sunday morning on Cimarron Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming from the rear of the one-story home. The garage was previously converted into a storage space, the RFD said.

According to firefighters, the homeowner was the only resident who was present at the time of the fire and was able to exit the home before firefighters’ arrival.

The owner was displaced due to the fire and was able to find alternate housing.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

“The fire damage was contained to the garage area with some smoke and water damage to the main living area,” the RFD said. “The fire also caused serious damage to the homes electrical service.”

The RFD said no one was injured during the fire.