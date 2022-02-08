Homeowner calls RG&E on huge $1,247 bill — says she’s not alone

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) — Shirley King is retired and lives in a one-story Brighton home. Usually, her gas and electric bills are about $200. But her most recent RG&E bill was for $1,247 — and due by the end of the month.

“Since June, the bills have not reflected accurate electric or gas usage,” says King.

She has called over two dozen times to try and resolve the high bills. “First they said ‘you’re getting credits from your solar panels.’ I said ‘I don’t have solar panels”. Then they said ‘well, you’re getting credit from a solar farm you’re a part of’. And I said ‘what are you talking about?'”

In all of this, King found out via social media on ‘Nextdoor’ she’s not alone. “There were… I don’t know. 15, 20, 25 people who had responded saying all the same, all the same (thing),” she says. Residents not only from Brighton but also from areas like Pittsford.

RG&E Tuesday responded to News 8, saying the Town of Brighton participates in a program that uses ‘Source Power’, and RG&E is not responsible for the charges. In recent bills, they said Source Power included charges not allowed to be included in the RG&E bill.

“We learned about this problem last week, and obviously there’s just no excuse,” says Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor.

Moehle says multiple people have gotten bills with excessive charges, some over $2,000. Trying to get to the bottom of it has been a challenge, and there’s no clear answer. “We filed a formal complaint with the New York State Public Service Commission, both against RG&E and against Source Power…”

Source Power he says is a community solar program. If it works right, Moehle says it’s supposed to LOWER bills. The issue he believes– like what King was told– is that extra ‘solar credit’ that’s behind the charges.

“Where do you get off sending someone a bill like this?” he asks.

RG&E also said Tuesday with these bills, they are working on reversing some of the charges, and plan to issue new bills to customers. “I’ll take whatever they can do to fix it. But, this just isn’t how you conduct business,” says King.

Full statement from RG&E: