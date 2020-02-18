Homeless man arrested at Home Depot in Victor in connection to stolen cars

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials say a homeless man from Miami, Florida was arrested recently in connection to stolen vehicle incidents locally.

Officials say 32-year-old Javoy Gaines was arrested for third degree criminal possession of stolen property after being found sleeping in a vehicle behind Home Depot in Victor. That vehicle, a 2014 Honda Accord, was reported stolen from Charleston County, South Carolina on February 2.

Gaines was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge, police say.

Officials say that after Gaines left the Ontario County Jail, he went to the City of Geneva where he stole another car that was later recovered in the City of Ithaca.

Police say after that, another car was reported stolen from Ithaca.

Officials say Gaines is homeless, and they added that he did not have any active warrants lodged against him.

Officials also say that Gaines was not cooperative with the investigation, and that he offered “no legitimate information for his reason in being in New York State or travelling in a stolen vehicle.”

Police say Gaines also gave them inaccurate identifying information during the arrest process, adding that “is even more troubling that he was released without bail.”