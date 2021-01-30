Homeless advocates brace for cold weather, say COVID is a challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the weather grows colder, homeless organizations across the area are making sure homeless communities are taken care of. One group has gone as far as cooking free meals for those in need and ensure the homeless have a place to get out of the cold as well as protect themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19.

Homes 4 the Homeless holds pot luck dinners four times a week at local overflow camps set up in abandoned hotels for the homeless around the Rochester area.

Most of the people who were living in homeless encampments, like Peace Village downtown, are being housed in abandoned hotels. Organizer Michael Gill says those living on the streets were moved to hotels as part of a grant program through the CARES Act.

Gill said this was crucial, as some outdoor homeless camps were closed during the pandemic and with many in the homeless population suffering from medical conditions, it is not only necessary they have a place to sleep, but also a place to quarantine.

Homes 4 the Homeless stepped in to make sure those in need also had nutritious home cooked meals four times a week.

“These people are all walking the streets with untreated underlying medical conditions that could kill them if they get COVID-19,” said Gill. “There’s other things that people can do beside bring a dish to pass at a potluck dinner, but everyone can do that at least once and we’ll be feeding the whole community.”

Gills says right now they are meeting the demand but could always use more help. He also says that about 100 people living in overflow hotels since the starts of the pandemic have already been moved into permanent living situations.

Anyone can drop a home cooked dish off to the Homes for Homeless pot luck dinner. More information can be found on their Facebook page here.