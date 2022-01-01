Home on N Clinton Avenue shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says an altercation took place in a parking lot outside in a parking lot at a New Year’s Eve Party on Friday. Officers say the altercation was followed by gunshots and no persons were struck.

According to the RPD, a nearby house, occupied by residents but unrelated to the party, was struck by gunfire.

“At least one bullet entered the living room of the location from an exterior wall and caused damage within,” the RPD said.

The investigation is still being conducted, and the RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.