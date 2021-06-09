Home Depot providing COVID-19 relief kits for Rochester veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with the Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester to assemble 300 COVID-19 relief kits for veterans.

The kits include PPE, vinyl gloves, surgical masks, and more. They will be distributed to local veterans on Saturday, June 26.

“The importance of it is just caring for our community, caring for our veterans,” said Tim Kingston, the operations assistant and store manager at the Home Depot in Greece. “Team Depot is solely a volunteer thing and honestly it says a lot about our company and it’s caring for our communities and being involved in our communities and making sure our communities know that we’re there to help anyone in need.”

Home Depot is also providing laundry soap to the nonprofit’s emergency shelter, as well as its transitional, supportive, and independent living facilities, to help veterans do their laundry.