Home Depot Foundation helps spruce up local Ronald McDonald House

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Home Depot Foundation spent time digging in the dirt on Wednesday... all for a good cause.

The foundation went to the Ronald McDonald House on Westmoreland Drive in Rochester to refresh the back-yard space. About 100 volunteers from Home Depot planted new flowers, installed a walkway and updated the exterior of the building with new lights and two new grills just in time for summer.

The effort was a part of a nationwide commitment to improving local communities.

Kelly McCormick-Sullivan is the President of Ronald McDonald House.

"Relationships in our community are vital to delivering on our mission of supporting kids and families and Home Depot asked if they could help out, and we are absolutely ready to launch this partnership today," said McCormick-Sullivan.

The Ronald McDonald House relies fully on fundraising. The organization does not charge families for any programs or services.

